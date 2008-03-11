Ubisoft's DS Pedometer, Get Fit With Your Gaming System

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wii-fit, schmii-fit: why go tromping boringly up and down on a plastic pedestal when you can use Ubisoft's new DS pedometer to help get fit with healthy outdoor exercise? It's designed to complement the cute My Weight Loss Coach DS software—simply carry it around with you all day, on your jogs and walks, then plug it in to your DS's GBA slot to download data on your fat-fighting. We guess you'll have to be pretty dedicated to getting fit though: if the system gives bad news on your performance it'd be too easy to unplug and cheer yourself up with some Mario Karting. Out in Summer, in Europe at first. [DSfanboy]

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

