Ubisoft's DS Pedometer, Get Fit With Your Gaming System

Wii-fit, schmii-fit: why go tromping boringly up and down on a plastic pedestal when you can use Ubisoft's new DS pedometer to help get fit with healthy outdoor exercise? It's designed to complement the cute My Weight Loss Coach DS software—simply carry it around with you all day, on your jogs and walks, then plug it in to your DS's GBA slot to download data on your fat-fighting. We guess you'll have to be pretty dedicated to getting fit though: if the system gives bad news on your performance it'd be too easy to unplug and cheer yourself up with some Mario Karting. Out in Summer, in Europe at first. [DSfanboy]