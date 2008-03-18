TV2ART Kabe Hides Your Flat Panel TV Into An Art Piece

TV2ART's Kabé cabinet combines Japanese-style furnishing with Japanese-style shame, but in this case, it's shame for the fact that you own a flat panel TV. The cabinet has two modes. The first mode makes it look like you've got a Rowboat scene going on next to a vase. The second mode, which is what you'll have it in most of the time, makes the rowboat slide to the right and reveals the TV. You'll be able to pick one of several styles, all of which illustrate that you aren't really proud of your purchase. Incidentally, does anyone know the name of the song that they use on their site? [TV2ART]