How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

TV2ART Kabe Hides Your Flat Panel TV Into An Art Piece

TV2ART's Kabé cabinet combines Japanese-style furnishing with Japanese-style shame, but in this case, it's shame for the fact that you own a flat panel TV. The cabinet has two modes. The first mode makes it look like you've got a Rowboat scene going on next to a vase. The second mode, which is what you'll have it in most of the time, makes the rowboat slide to the right and reveals the TV. You'll be able to pick one of several styles, all of which illustrate that you aren't really proud of your purchase. Incidentally, does anyone know the name of the song that they use on their site? [TV2ART]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles