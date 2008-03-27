T-Sketch Shirt Illuminates Your Immature Thoughts

I can only imagine the kinds of despicable things one could do with a shirt that allows the wearer to write or draw on a chest display. Plus, everything you write will automatically activate a backlight that can be changed from a gentle glow all the way up to a pulsing strobe. The product page suggests putting your phone number on it to lure in the ladies—but what kind of tool would do that? Probably the same kind of tool that would consider buying this thing. Coming soon in the UK for £29.99. [Gadgets.co.uk and Thumbsup.uk via GeekAlerts]