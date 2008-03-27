T-Sketch Shirt Illuminates Your Immature Thoughts

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I can only imagine the kinds of despicable things one could do with a shirt that allows the wearer to write or draw on a chest display. Plus, everything you write will automatically activate a backlight that can be changed from a gentle glow all the way up to a pulsing strobe. The product page suggests putting your phone number on it to lure in the ladies—but what kind of tool would do that? Probably the same kind of tool that would consider buying this thing. Coming soon in the UK for £29.99. [Gadgets.co.uk and Thumbsup.uk via GeekAlerts]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

