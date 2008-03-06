Trent Reznor Makes Himself At Least US$750,000 With Ghosts I-IV



Ars Technica is reporting that the deluxe packages of Trent Reznor's Ghosts I-IV online album experiment has already sold out. Considering there was only 2,500 packages costing US$300 each, the Nine Inch Nails Frontman looks to have netted himself a cool US$750,000, just three days after the packages were made available. Who said you couldn't make money off music online?

That figure doesn't include the number of US$75, US$10 and US$5 packages either. Considering that the influx of customers to the Ghosts site crashed their server, I'm willing to bet that other artists will be looking at ditching the labels and developing a similar online strategy sooner rather than later.

[Ars Technica]