Ars Technica is reporting that the deluxe packages of Trent Reznor's Ghosts I-IV online album experiment has already sold out. Considering there was only 2,500 packages costing US$300 each, the Nine Inch Nails Frontman looks to have netted himself a cool US$750,000, just three days after the packages were made available. Who said you couldn't make money off music online?
That figure doesn't include the number of US$75, US$10 and US$5 packages either. Considering that the influx of customers to the Ghosts site crashed their server, I'm willing to bet that other artists will be looking at ditching the labels and developing a similar online strategy sooner rather than later.
Trent Reznor Makes Himself At Least US$750,000 With Ghosts I-IV
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.