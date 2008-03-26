Trapeze Chandelier Really Spices Up Key Parties

What better than a pajama'ed gentleman swinging gracefully back and forth in the middle of your living room to make the statement, "I am an adult, and I have arrived." Unlike traditional chandeliers, which have too many lights and too few places to hang off of, this trapeze chandelier allows five models to lounge around and work up a sweat—an event you'd usually have to pay good money to see. Would we want one? Of course, but it's just a concept, meaning we're going to have to make a trip down to Home Depot this afternoon with some pencils and a crumpled-up piece of graph paper. [Bernstrand via DVICE]