The Japanese have all the fun. Just checkout these limited edition Zippo lighters. Embellished with a super hot Transformers design, only 300 will be made, all of which will be allocated to the Land of the Rising Sun. Each Zippo carries its own unique identifier number, and they will be available in either black or silver, which are both equally as sexy. Retailing at around 12,000 yen, there really has never been such a good reason to take up smoking. [desinformado via Akihabara]