Trakonya Mutator Force Feedback Device Makes You Pay for Bad Gaming Skills

The Trakonya Mutator attaches to a gamer's wrist and will then shock said gamer if they screw up in-game. The device only functions with Unreal Tournament for now, but wider support is in the pipe works; next stop? Half Life—nice. We can think of a ton of games this type of self inflicted punishment would work well with, but for IS$59, we're going to need wider support than just Unreal Tournament out of the box. Still, couple this with the 3rd Space Vest and you'll be sure to end each gaming session with a flurry of bruises and fond memories. Bliss. [Product Page via Everything USB]

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

