Trakonya Mutator Force Feedback Device Makes You Pay for Bad Gaming Skills

The Trakonya Mutator attaches to a gamer's wrist and will then shock said gamer if they screw up in-game. The device only functions with Unreal Tournament for now, but wider support is in the pipe works; next stop? Half Life—nice. We can think of a ton of games this type of self inflicted punishment would work well with, but for IS$59, we're going to need wider support than just Unreal Tournament out of the box. Still, couple this with the 3rd Space Vest and you'll be sure to end each gaming session with a flurry of bruises and fond memories. Bliss. [Product Page via Everything USB]