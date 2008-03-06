How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Touchscreen Blackberry Patent Suggests RIM has SideKick-Envy

A new patent filing by RIM for a "hybrid portrait-landscape handheld device with trackball navigation and Qwerty hide-away keyboard" suggests that future Blackberrys may remind us pretty strongly of a SideKick Slide, or perhaps an HTC Tilt without the tilt. We're guessing that the trackball is a version of their pearl controller, though the patent also makes reference to touchscreen technology. Looking at another image in the filing, you might also wonder if an accelerometer is included for iPhone-style screen orientation.

RIMslidepatent2.jpg
Of course, RIM has fired out lots of other patents in the past which we've yet to see in reality. So if you're a Blackberry fan who'd love a bigger slide-out keyboard, don't get too excited by this — we suspect you won't be seeing a real product anytime soon. [Reghardware]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles