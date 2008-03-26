Toshiba's ApriPoko: a Remote Controller Companion Robot

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Toshiba's new robot pal is basically a voice-operated infrared universal remote control, heavy on the cuteness. Programmed to be fairly smart, he'll wait until you use a controller for your electronics, then ask you what you were doing: the next time you want to perform the same action, you just have to tell ApriPoko to do it for you. He'll then wave his IR transmitter arm and *bing*, on goes your TV. He's even equipped with a camera to identify users, presumably to learn their habits. For now he's just an R&D demonstrator device, and is limited to simple commands. We hope we're right in expecting the technology to make its way into consumer gadgets soon. [Robot Watch]

