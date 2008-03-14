Toshiba Takes $1 Billion Hit on HD DVD (Still Turns a Profit)

The Nikkei business daily is reporting that Toshiba will take a US$986 million hit this year for its ill-fought HD DVD campaign, though somehow the manufacturing supergiant will manage to post a roughly US$2.5 billion profit nonetheless, down from a projected US$2.9 billion or so. The estimated cost of HD DVD for the company this year was supposed to be closer to half a billion, but the halt in production means costly line changes and "other charges." Toshiba itself isn't saying a word yet, but damn if there ain't truth to this. [Reuters; Bill Image Source]