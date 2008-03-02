Time Capsule Gets Obligatory Strip Down

Well, that didn't take too long; aptly named Flickr user, nakedmac has taken the plastic white goodness from off of his Time Capsule, so we can all have a look under its panties. Things we have learnt; 1). There is a fan to get Time Capsule's cool on. 2). Nakedmac was one of those kids that destroyed his toys two minutes after getting them. Nakedmac, this is exactly why you're not allowed nice things. Tsk. Checkout the gallery by hitting the link, and be sure to drop anything we have missed in the comments after the jump. [Flickr; Thanks Bobby]