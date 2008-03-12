Time Bomb Alarm Clock Wakes You Up With a Boom

Bomb themes and alarm clocks go hand in hand. We have seen it a number of times in the past, most notably with the Danger Bomb Clock. Both devices will attempt to wake you up with a loud explosion sound, but only the Time Bomb clock warns you with ominous ticking as the alarm approaches. Let me tell you, being a deep sleeper, I would appreciate the heads up. After all, when something this loud wakes you up out of a coma, you are liable to drop a deuce right there in bed. Available in the UK for £19.99 [Thumbs Up via Quinquil via Coolbuzz]