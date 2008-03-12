How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Time Bomb Alarm Clock Wakes You Up With a Boom

Bomb themes and alarm clocks go hand in hand. We have seen it a number of times in the past, most notably with the Danger Bomb Clock. Both devices will attempt to wake you up with a loud explosion sound, but only the Time Bomb clock warns you with ominous ticking as the alarm approaches. Let me tell you, being a deep sleeper, I would appreciate the heads up. After all, when something this loud wakes you up out of a coma, you are liable to drop a deuce right there in bed. Available in the UK for £19.99 [Thumbs Up via Quinquil via Coolbuzz]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles