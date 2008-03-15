Thomson Symbio Cordless VoIP DECT Phone Looks Deceiving

When does a cordless phone not look like a cordless phone? When it looks like this Thomson Symbio DECT VoIP phone, which allows you to hang up the receiver like a "old time phone," but picks up and works like a cordless one. There's a small LCD screen in the body in order to view contacts and other VoIP network info, and the phone even has internet radio and RSS capabilities—as if you'd want to do either on a phone for an extended amount of time (maybe on the toilet). It's unclear whether this works with Skype, or how it's VoIP, but it sure does look nice. [Thomson via Nexux404]