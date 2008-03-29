How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Ultimate Twirling Pen: It's Annoying With or Without the LEDs

The Penmawashi was designed by Hideki, the reigning pen twirling champion of the world. If you are thinking "there's a pen twirling champion?"—I'm with you. Yes there is, and apparently he is so cool that he doesn't even need a last name. Still, Hideki knows his stuff, and he has put his years of experience into a pen so perfectly balanced even a dwarf with fat hands could use it. Plus, it has flashing LED lights that are sure to annoy everyone around you. Available in cyber, sonic, metal, science, beat, and sport styles—whatever that means. UPDATE: Apparently there is an American version called SpinZ coming out this month. Hit the jump for more info.

The folks behind the SpinZ line of pens are attempting to bring the pen spinning phenomenon that is sweeping across Europe (?) to the US with three new offerings for anyone interested in getting involved with this "sport."

SpinZ™ Zero™ (entry level) are precision weighted pens with a detachable spinning ring and 2 extender caps. SpinZ Zero pens are capable of Multiple tricks and come in 4 different styles. An instruction booklet is also included. Ages 6+, Suggested Retail Price US$6.99

SpinZ™ Ronin™ (intermediate level) are precision weighted pens with a removable clip and tool. Additional parts include a barrel, cap, end cap, tool, 1 grip & sticker sheet for extensive customisation. SpinZ Ronin are capable of unlimited tricks and customisation and come in 4 styles. An instruction booklet is also included. Ages 6+, Suggested Retail Price US$9.99

SpinZ™ Axis™ (expert level) are precision weighted pens with a removable clip and tool and a SpinZ wristband. This assortment also includes 2 ink refills, a double- sided SpinZ poster with instruction sheet, extra weights, grips and barrel and it is capable of virtually unlimited customisation and expert tricks. SpinZ Axis pens come in 4 different styles. Ages 6+, Suggested Retail Price US$19.99

[Spinz and Penmawashi via Tokyomango]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles