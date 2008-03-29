The Ultimate Twirling Pen: It's Annoying With or Without the LEDs

The Penmawashi was designed by Hideki, the reigning pen twirling champion of the world. If you are thinking "there's a pen twirling champion?"—I'm with you. Yes there is, and apparently he is so cool that he doesn't even need a last name. Still, Hideki knows his stuff, and he has put his years of experience into a pen so perfectly balanced even a dwarf with fat hands could use it. Plus, it has flashing LED lights that are sure to annoy everyone around you. Available in cyber, sonic, metal, science, beat, and sport styles—whatever that means. UPDATE: Apparently there is an American version called SpinZ coming out this month. Hit the jump for more info.

The folks behind the SpinZ line of pens are attempting to bring the pen spinning phenomenon that is sweeping across Europe (?) to the US with three new offerings for anyone interested in getting involved with this "sport."

SpinZ™ Zero™ (entry level) are precision weighted pens with a detachable spinning ring and 2 extender caps. SpinZ Zero pens are capable of Multiple tricks and come in 4 different styles. An instruction booklet is also included. Ages 6+, Suggested Retail Price US$6.99 SpinZ™ Ronin™ (intermediate level) are precision weighted pens with a removable clip and tool. Additional parts include a barrel, cap, end cap, tool, 1 grip & sticker sheet for extensive customisation. SpinZ Ronin are capable of unlimited tricks and customisation and come in 4 styles. An instruction booklet is also included. Ages 6+, Suggested Retail Price US$9.99 SpinZ™ Axis™ (expert level) are precision weighted pens with a removable clip and tool and a SpinZ wristband. This assortment also includes 2 ink refills, a double- sided SpinZ poster with instruction sheet, extra weights, grips and barrel and it is capable of virtually unlimited customisation and expert tricks. SpinZ Axis pens come in 4 different styles. Ages 6+, Suggested Retail Price US$19.99

