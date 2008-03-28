The Sony PSP, Here for 10 Years

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

10 years ago, things were a bit different. We didn't stream the internet to our mobile phones, 3D gaming was in its infancy and the iPod didn't exist. In an electronic world where Moore's Law is still going strong, it's hard to imagine using any piece of tech you might own 10 years from now. But Sony marketing manager John Koller thinks you'll do just that.

We've talked about the PSP being a 10 year product, but a 10 year product in the continued... how can I put this... in the continued lifecycle, so we obviously had the 1000, we have the 2000, so the PSP as it was first launched in March 2005 isn't going to the be the PSP that it ends up as in 10 years, but it will still be a very strong portable gaming device that is centered in gaming and has a lot of multi-functional features.

We look at it just like our console business being a 10 year cycle, but we do see iterations as we go along to really adjust to the market.

In other words, while the PSP will be around in 10 years, it won't look like it does today. But the problem is, until they call it a PSP2 official, Sony is stuck pitching gamers a 333mhz processor to maintain platform specs.

So Sony, while you may be making PSPs in 2015, that doesn't mean that we'll still be buying them. [IGN via Kotaku]

