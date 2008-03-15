The Natural Radio Takes UIs to Strange and Stupid New Places

Imagine, if you will, stripping a radio of all its buttons and dials and replacing them with a set of scales. Now imagine changing the station or frequency on this radio by placing rocks on specific areas of the scale. The more rocks you place, the higher the volume and so on. Yeah...it's never gonna happen. The idea behind this Natural Radio concept is that you would have "organic control" over the radio, but I like my gadgets like I like my fruit—big and shiny. Organics just don't cut it. [Yanko Design]