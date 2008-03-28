The Most Depressing Watch Ever: Prepare to Be Bummed

This watch has been dubbed the "Accurate" not so much for its abilities to keep accurate time, but for its reminder about our inevitable demise. Following in the tradition of memento mori, the Accurate watch continuously alerts us to the fact that life is short and that we should strive to seize the day. Damn...this thing would make me question everything I do. "I would like to grab a beer and relax guys but it is already 3:45! I should be climbing Mt. Everest right now!" Available for US$145. [Watchismo via Boing Boing Gadgets via about:blank]