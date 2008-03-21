The Many Faces of the Tancher Transformer Concept Phone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Once again we dip into the bin of impressive but implausible concepts with this Tancher Transformer phone design from Shkinder Maxim. The device can be configured in countless ways to act as a multimedia player and projector with support for holographic image projection and 3-D scanning.

If that wasn't outrageous enough, there are also ideas that involve a built in voice analyzer for lie detection and some drivel about a "present emotions" function that analyzes brain activity to record what you are feeling. Obviously, most of that is completely ridiculous, but the rotating axis design was intriguing enough to score a third place finish at this year's Tancher design awards. [Tancher via Gearfuse]

