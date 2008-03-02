The Evolution of Dance Featuring Optimus Prime



Since you are currently on the internet, it's impossible for you to have missed Judson Laipply's Evolution of Dance video. Here's the Autobots' version of the famous routine, featuring Mr. Prime himself. Something tells us that if Optimus Prime wasn't real wasn't currently in another galaxy, he would destroy this video's creator. To see the original version, hit the jump.

I wonder if Optimus would crush the animator's skull brutally in his palm or opt for a more classy energy sword decapitation. [collegehumor via crunchgear]