The Wii is great and all, but I think it just slides too easily into my home theatre cabinet. I want something more awkwardly shaped and garishly colored, dammit! When will Nintendo listen to my requests? I need to go to modders to get what I want; specifically, this hand-painted Wii mod with a 3D Mario popping out of the side. A little much? Maybe, but you can't hate on this type of constructive fanboyism. I approve. [Hack n Mod]