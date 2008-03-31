Thanks BRAN – You Guys Rock!

After three weeks of both incredible stress (getting married) and extreme relaxation (the Fijian Honeymoon), I'm now back on board at Giz AU, ready to take it to the next level.

But before I do, I really want to stand up, and begin clapping my hands for the guys from BRAN who looked after the site while I was away. I'm sure all you regular Gizmodians will agree with me that they did an awesome job at the helm.

So, if you haven't already, make sure you subscribe to their podcast – you can get it through iTunes or their website – It's a fantastic roundup of the week's biggest tech stories, and one of my personal favourites.

So, to Nathan, Angus and Roulla: Thankyou! As it says in the headline, you guys rock!

[BRAN]

