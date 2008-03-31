How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Thanks BRAN – You Guys Rock!

After three weeks of both incredible stress (getting married) and extreme relaxation (the Fijian Honeymoon), I'm now back on board at Giz AU, ready to take it to the next level.

But before I do, I really want to stand up, and begin clapping my hands for the guys from BRAN who looked after the site while I was away. I'm sure all you regular Gizmodians will agree with me that they did an awesome job at the helm.

So, if you haven't already, make sure you subscribe to their podcast – you can get it through iTunes or their website – It's a fantastic roundup of the week's biggest tech stories, and one of my personal favourites.

So, to Nathan, Angus and Roulla: Thankyou! As it says in the headline, you guys rock!

[BRAN]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles