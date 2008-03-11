Thanko Electric Up-Down TV Stand Lets You Wii Standing Up

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Purveyor of strange peripherals Thanko may actually have made a useful non-USB gadget— a motorised TV stand that lets you raise your TV up to eye-level for better Wii gaming. Great idea, but Thanko needs to employ new guys in the "name that gadget" office: this is called the "Electric Up and Down Big TV Stand."

Now, I don't own a Wii, but I do play EyeToy games from time to time, and I can totally see the advantages this gizmo offers. With one click of the remote control, you can elevate your flat-screen TV by up to 1.3 metres, negating all that bending and peering downwards that happens when your telly is at a height more convenient for watching from the sofa than for gaming. It looks pretty sturdy in design too, and the motor can power-lift 40- to 60-inch TVs that weigh up to 110 pounds.

Available in Japan, for the equivalent of US$675, we suspect that like most other Thanko gear you'll see it here soon. [Thanko via Digital world Tokyo]

