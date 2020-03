Want to teach your kid to be really good at Tetris really fast? Let them play with this Tetris Mirror, which has the bottom part already formed for a convenient mirror surface, but has the top part all Tetris'ed out so you can rearrange them at will. Put a piece wrong and junior gets cut with the glass. What makes it even more tricky is that there are two "one-block" pieces which aren't regulation Tetris blocks as far as we know. Good luck kiddo. [SonerOzenc via Technabob]