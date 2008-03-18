How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Tesla Roadster Goes into Production

Tesla Roadster.jpgAfter two years of unrelenting hype, the Tesla Roadster electric car has finally gone into regular production.

There are few more exciting developments in the world of automobiles than the Tesla Roadster. While the big car manufacturers have been dragging their feet on all-electric cars, US startup Tesla Motors has not only built a practical and functional electric car, but they made it cool as well. Unlike earlier electric cars, it has power, range and a Lotus-built body that makes it look more Ferrari, less Volvo.

It's capable of hitting 200kph and can go from 0 to 100kph in about four seconds with the latest transmission. The batteries can push it for about 355kms before a recharge is needed. It takes about 3.5 hours to fully recharge, and its lithium ion batteries are rated to last for 100,000 miles (161,000km).

Of course, for now it's well beyond the reach of your average Gizmodo editor. The two-seater is only available in the US and it costs US$98,000. Roughly 900 have been pre-ordered.

If you're interested in knowing more about the Roadster, we suggest visiting Tesla Motors' Web site. The performance specs for the car can be found here.

