Tenga Flip Hole Masturbatory Machine Has Me Foxed

I am ashamed to say that the first time I saw this, I thought it a clamshell phone concept. Called the Tenga Flip Hole onacup, it's a *whispers* wanking machine that opens up so you can clean it easily. It's made of silicon, and there are vacuum and pump buttons buttons on it for you to adjust the side and, er, pump. It's good for fifty goes, apparently, and will cost you US$99, for which they throw in three pots of lube. There's a fascinating birds-eye view of it after the jump.

I've had enough. Can I go home now, please? [Product Page via Kanojo Toys]