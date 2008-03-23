Telcast M26 PMP has 2.6-Inch Touchscreen, Multiple Codec Support

We'd be lying if we said we weren't partial to the Telcast M26 PMP, which has a 2.6-inch WQVGA (400x240) display with capacitive touchscreen functionality and supports RMVB, RM, FLV, AVI video codecs, as well as the standard music file formats. The iPod touch-esque styling has us contemplating giving it a chance, not because it's a copy-cat, but because it actually looks a little better.

The M26 has a TV output so you can enjoy your movies on the big screen, and it will be available in either black or white colours, which both look equally fetching. Sure, it may be a sheep in wolf's clothing, but that's quite some alluring apparel the M26 is sporting. [zol via thegadgetsite]