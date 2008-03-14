How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Technology Review's Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2008

MIT.jpgThe MIT-published Technology Review has just released its Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2008 issue, and its list contains some seriously esoteric subjects. Of course, this annual list has always been a bit weird, often focussing not on the practical applications of technology but the (frequently obscure) scientific developments that its editors think have the most potential to change human existence in the future.

This year, the list contains:

- Modeling surprise

- Probabalistic chips

- NanoRadio

- Wireless power

- Atomic magnetometers

- Offline Web applications

- Graphene transistors

- Connectomics

- Reality mining

- Cellulolytic enzymes

If you're anything like us, you probably have no idea what most of these are, so we suggest following the link to find out. [Technology Review]

