TechnoCrime: How Not to Steal an iPod to Look at Naked Girls

Everyone here at Giz has been a 14-year-old boy before (yes, EVERYONE), so we know how tempting it is to want to see your classmates naked. Well, stealing her iPod and then demanding that she film herself "performing a sex act" before you return it is probably the wrong way to go about it. Trust us. We tried this when we were kids, but it was a Neo Geo and camcorders were so big and heavy that she had to get her dad to hold it. The principle was the same! Don't do it! [Quad City Times via Macenstein via Crunchgear]