Tandem Umbrella For Clingy Couples

Much like a tandem bike, this concept tandem umbrella by designer Jasmine Rasnahan has a romantic vibe to it. However, it also has some of the same flaws. For example, I am 6'3" and my girlfriend is 5'3"—therefore it would be next to impossible for couples of vastly different heights to walk around comfortably under this thing. Second, it makes everyone around you want to puke. Personally, I say bring two umbrellas—or better yet, one gigantic umbrella. It is even more romantic that way and not nearly as lame. [Jasmine Rasnahan via Productdose]