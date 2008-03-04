Take Your In-dash Satnav With You Thanks To Pioneer

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Pioneer have announced that they can kick it with the big boys when it comes to satnav, thanks to their new AVIC-F500BT. It's an in-dash unit – complete with all the power options and amplifier that comes with in-dash satnavs – that can be popped out and used as a portable unit whenever you wish.

So, ultimately, it's the holy grail of satnavs. When it's in your car's dash, you can use it not only as a satnav, but as a control system for your iPod, MP3 player, Bluetooth handsfree kit and, with the right connections, even as a screen for an installed reverse camera.

When you pop it out, you get to take the latest version of Where is mapping on the 5.8-inch screen anywhere you wish, including other vehicles. The text-to-speech navigation is also available in portable mode.

The entire setup can be installed in practically any car, and will be launching in Australia at the end of Autumn. There's no word on pricing just yet, but don't expect it to be sub $1,000.

