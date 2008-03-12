TAD Customizable Finger Mod for Better Touchscreen ... Touching

The TAD gadget is designed to help fat-fingered folks (or just plain clumsy typists, like me) who have trouble with touchscreens or tiny buttons on cellphones. It's simply a plastic ring with a customizable "nubbin" for better contact than your fingertip offers— you can choose rounded for buttons and pointy for touchscreens. The makers claim better accuracy, reduced wear on keypads and even that it protects long nails. My wife's found that long nails are perfect for a Chumby touchscreen, but what the heck. Available in six colours and sizes up to 0.7-inches for $6. [Reghardware]