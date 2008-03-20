Swiss Peace Knife, the Caring Sharing Pocket Multi-Tool

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Swiss Peace Knife concept is designed to be the ... um, Swiss Army Knife of pocket first aid kits. Using that distinctive form-factor for a band-aid dispenser, pill box, disinfectant spray and even a whistle seems a genius idea, to me. Might even be pretty useful, for outdoor sporty types. You'd just have to make sure that you were carrying the Army version if you came across a horse with something stuck in its hoof. It's just a concept, for now, from designers Qian Jiang, Yiying Wu and Carolina Flores. [Yanko designs]

