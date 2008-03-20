Swiss Peace Knife, the Caring Sharing Pocket Multi-Tool

The Swiss Peace Knife concept is designed to be the ... um, Swiss Army Knife of pocket first aid kits. Using that distinctive form-factor for a band-aid dispenser, pill box, disinfectant spray and even a whistle seems a genius idea, to me. Might even be pretty useful, for outdoor sporty types. You'd just have to make sure that you were carrying the Army version if you came across a horse with something stuck in its hoof. It's just a concept, for now, from designers Qian Jiang, Yiying Wu and Carolina Flores. [Yanko designs]