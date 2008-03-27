Sweded Tron Movie Is Probably Best Sweded Movie Ever

While it's not the entire movie, this sweded lightcycle scene from Tron, every computer geek's favourite movie this side of War Games, has to be the best sweded version of a film in the entire history of sweded films. It may not be as funny as the hilarious sweded BigDog quadruped robot or the sweded Star Wars after the jump, but the execution of its cardboardish cheesiness is absolutely perfect.

And yes, I like to say "swede." I like swedes, some of my best friends are swedes, and I want to move to Sweden. I can't have enough of the TIE Fighters here either.

[StarWars Blog]