Swan Desk: Turn Your Loose Cable Into Art

Loose cables hanging around all bunched up and twisted around a workspace is absolutely infuriating. Organising them neatly is definitely the way to go, and there are a number of products out there that can help you get the job done—but the Swan Desk can accomplish that feat with a little artistic flair. As you can see,the cable slots are organised in such a way that it becomes possible to weave your cords into a pattern.

At this point, the table is just a concept piece from designer Louis Beliveau—but it definitely has a minimalist style that many would find appealing. And any design that can help reduce all the cable clutter is worth investigating. [Les Chics Types via MoCo Loco]