Svalbard Global Seed Vault Scoffs at Nuclear Winter

We rarely get excited about seeds here on Giz, but the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway is a remarkably daunting structure that looks looks like the lair lovechild of Batman's cave and Superman's snow cave fortress of solitude.

Designed to protect 100 million of the world's seeds through fortified concrete and the surrounding mountainous landmass, the Global Seed Vault is prepared to withstand nuclear missile attacks and keep our plants' genetic codes safe. And while the plan is all well and good, if I'm anywhere near Longyearbyen when the sky rains radioactive fire, Man will be losing a few species of plants to prevent my seeds from dropping like acorns. [belowtheclouds via geekologie]

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

