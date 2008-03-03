Svalbard Global Seed Vault Scoffs at Nuclear Winter

We rarely get excited about seeds here on Giz, but the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway is a remarkably daunting structure that looks looks like the lair lovechild of Batman's cave and Superman's snow cave fortress of solitude.

Designed to protect 100 million of the world's seeds through fortified concrete and the surrounding mountainous landmass, the Global Seed Vault is prepared to withstand nuclear missile attacks and keep our plants' genetic codes safe. And while the plan is all well and good, if I'm anywhere near Longyearbyen when the sky rains radioactive fire, Man will be losing a few species of plants to prevent my seeds from dropping like acorns. [belowtheclouds via geekologie]