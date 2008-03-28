Surge Power Strip: Your Power Wastage In Plain Sight

The Climatized Objects Project think there's a simpler way to make you save energy than clever sockets: "Surge" plops your power sockets and thus energy consumption in open view. Shaming you, and dominating your home. Yup: I'd certainly be tempted to unplug my "on standby" devices if this red surge-protecting beast was draped over my desk, behind my TV and down the stairs. Oh, no: wait— of course I wouldn't, because I'd never use this crazy crapness in the first place. I kind of see what they're getting at, but I'm distinctly glad this will remain just an eco-concept. Spilling coffee with it around would be fatal. [Dvice]