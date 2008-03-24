Super Slim USB Mouse Takes You Back to Basics, Wants Gadget Domination

Gadget lovers beware; the technology Antichrist is among us, and it is disguised as a USB mouse with only one button and a scroll wheel. The Super Slim USB Mouse does away with everything you could expect in a traditional PC mouse, and instead incorporates the bare minimum in way of functionality.

With a black red colour scheme, it fails miserably to conceal its Lucifer-life roots. Sure, you could pay US$11.32 to own one, but it would probably begin to breed with your high-tech gadgets when you're asleep, morphing them into antiquated, lumps of plastic and metal junk. You have been warned; the Super Slim USB Mouse is nothing short of a gadget devil—steer clear. [GeekAlerts]