Super 8 Projectors Are Back...With LEDs!

In an era of DLPs, it is easy to forget the glory days of super 8s. To be honest, that is probably a good thing if you had relatives that made a lot of home movies or teachers that liked to show boring arse educational videos while they sipped on "coffee" in the back of the room. However, the retro enthusiast will be able to get a hold of a new super 8 projector kit from Gakken that features some modern LED technology—although the film itself is spooled using a hand crank. If only they made a super 8 camera to go along with it. Available for 8,000 yen or US$80 (Japan only) starting on April 24th. [Gakken via Wired via Retro Thing via Filmshooting]