Super 8 Projectors Are Back...With LEDs!

In an era of DLPs, it is easy to forget the glory days of super 8s. To be honest, that is probably a good thing if you had relatives that made a lot of home movies or teachers that liked to show boring arse educational videos while they sipped on "coffee" in the back of the room. However, the retro enthusiast will be able to get a hold of a new super 8 projector kit from Gakken that features some modern LED technology—although the film itself is spooled using a hand crank. If only they made a super 8 camera to go along with it. Available for 8,000 yen or US$80 (Japan only) starting on April 24th. [Gakken via Wired via Retro Thing via Filmshooting]

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

