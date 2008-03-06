How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Steve Jobs Craps on Adobe Mobile Flash, Does Not Bode Well for iPhone Support

Everybody agrees that Safari Mobile on the iPhone is pretty much the best way to surf the web on a mobile phone save one issue: no Flash support. This annoying little hangup prevents pretty much all video sites from working, save a tiny selection of YouTube videos, and seriously hinders the functionality of sites that use Flash heavily. You'd think that adding Flash support would be at the top of Apple's list of things to do, but from what Jobso has been saying it looks like we shouldn't hold our breath.

Essentially, Jobs said yesterday that Mobile Flash is too wussy for the iPhone and regular Flash is too beefy. He wants Adobe to make a Goldilocks-esque middle version that'd be juuuuust right for the iPhone. Funny, Mobile Flash seems to work OK on all of the other phones that it's installed on. I'm sure we could make do with it on the precious iPhone.

It's pretty disappointing, especially with the SDK news due to drop tomorrow that many assumed would bring Flash support along with it. There's certainly still a chance that we'll be surprised and will receive it, but it looks like Jobs would rather make us wait by throwing his weight around and forcing Adobe to develop a whole new version of Flash just for his oh-so-special phone. Thanks for thinking of the consumers, Steve! You're so great! [CNN via Boy Genius Report]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles