We're not sure how many hours it took to assemble this collage of Steve Jobs made solely out of Apple products, but we're pretty sure the process was done on a Mac. Even though Apple hasn't really had a diverse lineup of "stuff" to use, it's enough to make this picture look 95% like Jobs. The other 5%, according to a few Giz editors, makes him look either a bit like Dick Cheney or a bit like Hitler. Tough to say. Click for big pic. [eToday via Swiss Miss via Tech Digest]