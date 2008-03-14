SRS Roof Tiles Power Your House, Give Your Energy Provider the Pink Slip

Looks like those concept building shingles that double as solar-electric cells are getting a real-life counterpart in SRS Energy's solar roof tiles. Designed to look like "normal" roof tiles, they come in active and inactive tile versions, incorporating special connectors so wiring-up is simple.

You can attach them in the usual way with a nail gun, and then feel all eco-goody-goody about yourself as they generate power for you. Sometimes the pace of technology is amazing, and often that's bad for the environment: not in this case. Hopefully available soon, at an estimated price of around US$17,500 for a 3kW system. [SRSEnergy via Treehugger]