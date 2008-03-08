Spurned Wife Gets Revenge By Burning 400 Mobiles

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In an attempt to get back at her husband for walking out on their marriage, a Chinese wife gathered up the entire stock of mobiles from the retail store they once shared, and proceeded to burn the entire lot before leaving the house. After the smoke cleared, the total damage was estimated to be 400 phones valued at US$42,000. No word on what kind of charges this woman is looking at, but I think the lesson here is that if you are an ass with a psychotic girlfriend—hide your gadgets. [cnews via Fark]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

