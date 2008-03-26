Sporty Robot Webcam With Choice of Balls, the MPC-095

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A posable sports robot-theme webcam, with a choice of ball: basketball, baseball and football (US and Euro style). Who'd've thought there's a market for this? Chinese company Rodintech for one, though a trip through their website shows that they'll try and stick a USB webcam in just about anything. This MPC-095 has a 350 kilopixel CMOS sensor, plus the regulation built-in mic for your video-calling needs. Sorry, posable sporty robot theme webcam fans, there's no info on price or availability. [Rodintech via Geek Alerts]

