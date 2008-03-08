Spaceship Fragrance Oil Warmer (Appropriate for Flash Gordon's Bedroom)

You finally brought that man/woman of your dreams back to your space den, and you're trying to seal the deal. May I suggest using this US$15 Spaceship Fragrance Oil Warmer, the geekiest love aid we've ever seen. Imported from far off galaxies and recommended by captains by the name of Kirk, Gordon, Solo and Zapp Brannigan, I'm not sure how you could go wrong except if you tipped it over and caused a chemical fire in deep space and your airlocks all blew out before you finished your business time. [product page via Nerd Approved]