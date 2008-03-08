Sorry Dogs, Beer Robots are a Man's New Best Friend

While dogs have been man's loyal companion for many a era, advanced technology has made them obsolete. Thanks to Chassis, the lovable, pony keg carrying R/C beer-dispensing robot, you'll no longer need to learn the defining characteristics of Weimaraners and terriers. Instead focus on the subtle differences between your favourite IPAs, or just stare (in a drunken stupor) for hours at Chassis' blinking lights—before a friend comes by, addresses the phallic nature of Chassis' spout, and your dog has a new crap catcher for long walks. [suicidebots via make]