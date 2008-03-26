Sony XEL-1 OLED TV Review (Verdict: Small on Size, Large on Beauty)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Why is this dinky little TV so important? Its screen is roughly the size of the box that Lebowski comes in, and it costs hundreds more than the 50" plasma overshadowing it in the picture. Why so important? Because this little TV is LCD's Grim Reaper. The days of the LCD are numbered—the time of OLED is at hand. And if the performance of Sony's XEL-1 is any indication, nobody is going to miss LCD—or plasma—in the least.

