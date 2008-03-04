Sony Trinitron Timeline Shows Why It Will Live Forever In Our Hearts

After 280 millions tubes sold, Trinitron will be officially dead this month. Few Sony inventions have had the same gravitational pull as their Trinitron display technology, perhaps only second to the Walkman. Trinitron became synonym of the best quality TV sets and computer monitors in the planet, despite the thin cables that secured in place its aperture grille. This timeline shows TV history since 1873, how colour TV became a reality in the 40s, and how Sony became the king of TV, with more than 100 million sets sold by 1994, to later fall under the weight of plasma and LCD technologies:

Click on the image above to see the full high resolution version

[Wikipedia and Sony Japan]