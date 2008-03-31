Sony Rolly Soon Rolling Out in Black Shell, Coloured Arms

Seems like Sony's Rolly really is due out soon, and it'll be available in a black body version with a matching black cradle. If black's too boring for you, then you'll also be able to trick your Rolly out with blue, red or silver replacement "arms". Maybe they're "wings"? Whichever: the little rolling, MP3-playing guy will be out in black from April 19th in Japan for around $430, while a coloured arm set will cost around $20. Presumably Rolly will be rolling up on US shores sometimes soon after. [AV Watch]