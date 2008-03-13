Sony MDR-NC500D Headphones Offer 99% Noise Cancellation

If fat people talking on their mobile phones puts you in an unbearably bad mood when you're trying to listen to your tunes, the Sony MDR-NC500D headphones may well be for you. The headphones implement a new DNC software engine, which results in an impressive, 99% external noise cancellation. With a maximum output of 100mW and a sensibility of 102dB/mW, expect these bad boys to pump some serious sounds. Weighing in at 195g, they are a little on the heavy side, but if you're a big traveller, these may be worth a look. [Akihabara]