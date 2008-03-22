Sony Has the Balls to Charge You $50 to Not Install Bloatware on Your New PC

We all know that bloatware, the crappy, useless software that computer manufacturers load up their new computers with, sucks. It clogs up the pipes and makes your brand new computer run slower right out of the box. Well, Sony feels you. That's why in the US it's offering a new "Fresh Start" option that wipes all the bloatware from a new computer. And they're so generous, they'll only charge you US$50 to not have all that garbage on there. Boy howdy, thanks Sony! It's only available on the TZ2000 so far, but I'm sure Sony'll be willing to take your money to not install software on your new computer for many more models in the near future. [Engadget]